Down but not out, Len Rossi relocates his shop to Nolensville home

For more than 40 years, Len Rossi operated Len Rossi Health Foods in Brentwood, but this past November he was forced to pack it all up because of the planned Franklin Road widening project.

Instead of letting half of his life’s work simply fade into the distance, however, the Professional Wrestling Hall-of-Famer decided to gather his supplies and regroup back at his Nolensville home.

Buddy the cat lies sprawled out on top of a box of bubble wrap in Len and Jeanie Rossi’s living room amid hand-labeled binders full of medical newsletters and bottles of vitamin supplements. The bubble wrap and boxes around the house are for the mail order business he’s turned his attention to. The former garage in the back is being transformed into a new storefront.

When the news came last year that he had 90 days to vacate his store, Rossi was down for the count. One: he was an 86-year-old man. Two: his business was being thrown out on the street. Three? To heck with three. Len Rossi got up and decided to go back to work.

Not that it’s been easy.

“Truthfully it’s very, very sad, heartbreaking to be honest with you,” Rossi said seated at his kitchen table next to a notepad with the day’s vitamin orders written on it. “Because we love working with people, trying to help them. I think what makes us stand out a little bit different from other of these types is we’re not there to just sell pills, we’re there to help people with their health.”

The people are what Rossi misses most about his Brentwood store. He didn’t just spend four decades peddling pills. He spent four decades getting personally invested in his customers’ well-being. Many times, he said, he’d tell a customer not to buy a supplement he thought they didn’t need. Business was just something that paid the bills so Rossi could help people turn their lives around.

“You know what’s rewarding, truthfully?” he says. “This sounds corny I know it does, but it’s not just 27 bucks, it’s not the sale. When someone comes back and says, ‘You know what, I feel so much better.’ That’s the reward, not the actual sale.”

The way Rossi tried to improve lives has a lot to do with his outlook on health and disease. He sees health as part of a holistic process of self-improvement. The supplements he sells are just that: supplements, not silver bullets.

“If you won’t change your lifestyle don’t even bother coming,” he said. In the counseling he does, Rossi always talks about the importance of a healthy diet and exercise. Neither he or Jeanie claim to be able to cure illness. Their goal is just to get people in a position where their bodies have the nutrients they need to make life more enjoyable.

“We can’t treat any specific disease legally which we don’t,” Rossi said. “We just treat the whole person, help the body balance itself. The body has the amazing ability to heal itself, it really does.”

Hung on the walls of Rossi’s home are numerous artifacts of his former life as a respected professional wrestler. Over the fireplace is a portrait of Rossi painted by a fellow wrestling legend: Jerry “The King” Lawler. In another room is a photograph of Rossi and his old tag team partner Bearcat Brown, an African American wrestler with whom Rossi wrestled in the segregated South, causing quite a stir as Rossi recalled memorably in a previous Home Page article. In the hallway is a vintage poster advertising Rossi wrestling alongside his son Joey at the West Kentucky Fairgrounds Coliseum in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Rossi’s name is on top. He points to some of the names under his. Joey Rossi, his son, a Nolensville alderman who died of cancer in 2003. “Gone,” Rossi says. Gypsy Joe. “Gone,” he repeats. Leroy Rochester, Don Ross “Mr. America.” “Gone, gone.” Randy Savage, better known as “Macho Man” Randy Savage. “Gone.” Pistol Pez Whatley. “Gone.” Moving his finger back to the top he lands next to his name. Len Rossi. “Half gone,” he says as he continues on to another room.

The moving process wasn’t easy. He had forty years of accumulation, really, he said, since he had moved some stuff from location to location over the store’s history. If only he’d owned the building, but he didn’t.

“I wish I did. I’d be rich,” he says. “Just a peon paying rent.”

He got some unexpected assistance one day, though, that eased the move somewhat. Rossi is 87 now, goes to the YMCA three times a week, and speaks forcefully in a slightly gravelly voice. He seems like he’s in great shape. But moving is moving and it was nice to have some help.

“You know I was really lucky because I have a good friend of mine, he’s not an ex-wrestler but he’s a wrestling historian, and he came to the store one day and we discussed moving,” Rossi recalls. “He said I’m gonna get a truck, I’ll get three or four ex-wrestlers to help you and we’re gonna move you. I said I’ll pay for the truck. He said, No you’ve helped people for 43 years, we’re gonna pay for it.”

The story is reflective of the level of respect Rossi has in the wrestling community. Last August the city of Nolensville recognized him with a proclamation at a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting after Rossi was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Rossi was also inducted into the National Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame last year, an honor for which he says he received a commemorative belt and plaque.

The Rossis have received several phone calls from customers Thursday looking for specific supplements.

“Cat’s Claw. Do we have Cat’s Claw?” Jeanie asked Len after picking up one call.

“As far as I know we have,” Len answered, before directing her back to the garage space where they are currently storing most of their supplements, and which Rossi plans on opening to the public as a homemade replacement for his former store. “They should be alphabetical but I’m not sure, Jeanie.”

A friend took out the garage door and put up a wall with a regular door in it for free, which helped a lot, Rossi says. There’s a banged up old filing cabinet in there and a space where Rossi plans on putting his desk. Next to the wooden shelves lined with bottles of his own brand of supplements, rests an old clipboard with a yellow notepad on it with customers’ names and email addresses. “I’ve been looking for that,” Rossi says.

It needs a bit of work, but it’s not hard to picture a smiling Rossi in there greeting customers as they come in and giving them a hug. “I’m a big hugger,” he says.

Rossi is a religious man. A Catholic, he says he knows there are some people with health problems so severe that only God can help them. Even at his age, though, that doesn’t make him any less devoted to his work. He plans to keep going as long as he can, even if he’s doing it all from home.

“It may sound corny, but I’ve been doing this for 42 years, half my life,” Rossi say. “This is my ministry. It’s what God wanted me to do, and I miss it terribly. But we’re still in business, we’re still helping people.”

Len Rossi Health Foods now operates from the Rossis’ home at 512 Meadow Creek Lane in Nolensville as a mail order business and a website: www.lenrossihealthcare.com. You can feel free to give him a call as well at 615-373-9242.