RoverWorks photographer will pick dogs for upcoming book

RoverWorks is an open casting call and festival event that will give local dog owners the chance to have their dog photographed and featured in an upcoming Rover book — a series of 500-page coffee table books, made famous by Ellen DeGeneres back in 2009, that feature photos of pets and shelter dogs.

Proceeds from this initiative go towards reducing pet homelessness across the U.S.

This is the first time RoverWorks has come to the Middle Tennessee area. The local event will be taking place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at The Grove, 6200 Wildings Blvd., College Grove, TN 37046 .

Creator and photographer, Andrew Grant, will be on-site to judge the contestants and choose three winners. Additional dog features will be available, via donation.