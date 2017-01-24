Saffire brings Food Network chef and new management

As the Factory at Franklin evolves and welcomes new businesses to the historic complex, Saffire Restaurant & Bar is changing right along with it.

In early January, Saffire welcomed new managing partner Jennifer Masley and General Manager and Executive Chef Michael Martin to the team. While fresh perspectives and energy will be injected into the restaurant, guests can expect the same creative cuisine, comfortable surroundings and attentive service that they have come to enjoy at Saffire over the years.

With Masley’s presence on the management team comes her years of industry experience founding and operating a handful of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Sip Organic Juice Bars. Masley and her Hive Hospitality Group are also behind the forthcoming Nashville organic food destination, EiO & The Hive, opening in April of 2017.

“Chef Martin and I are both passionate about the Franklin community, and we’re thrilled to now work where we live,” said Masley, “We look forward to building on and strengthening relationships in Franklin and continuing the outstanding legacy of food, hospitality, and community that Saffire has established here.”

Taking over the kitchen and general management role is Chef Michael Martin, formerly a culinary consultant and food stylist of Food Network’s “From Emeril’s Kitchen”, and Cooking at Home Specialist of Whole Foods Market. Chef Martin began his career in the local fine dining institution Sunset Grill, and he will continue the Saffire tradition of approachable and comfortable cuisine that also looks towards innovative flavors and local, wholesome ingredients. Martin has cultivated exceptional relationships with community farmers and has a fresh and healthy take on southern cuisine honed through his years of experience in the culinary world.

Both Masley and Martin understand Saffire’s place in Franklin, and overall the transition will be understated. The biggest changes will be in prioritizing the greening of sourcing options, and purchasing local and organic ingredients from both the Franklin and Williamson County Farmer’s Markets. Subtle changes and updates to the interior will take place over time, refreshing the space and the energy of the restaurant. Saffire’s unique private dining spaces take advantage of The Factory at Franklin’s distinctive architecture, and will also get a refresh as the new team settles in.

Opened in 2001, Saffire was the first restaurant concept from Tom Morales’ TomKats restaurant group, the team behind The Loveless Cafe, The Southern Steak & Oyster, Acme Feed & Seed, and Fin & Pearl. While the addition of Masley and Martin mark Saffire’s departure from the TomKats family of restaurants, Morales remains as a partner and as a pivotal part of the new era of the restaurant. With Masley and Martin on the team and Morales’ knack for knowing what his customers want most, Saffire will surely enjoy 16 more years of success.

Saffire serves lunch Tuesday through Friday, and brunch Saturday and Sunday. Dinner is offered Tuesday through Sunday. The restaurant also hosts a weekday happy hour and serves a mid-day menu of bar bites.

For more information, visit the Saffire website. Be sure to follow Saffire on Facebook for the latest updates.