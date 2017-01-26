Saint Thomas opens care center near Brentwood

Saint Thomas Medical Partners has opened a new full-service care center on the site of a former Shoney’s restaurant just north of Brentwood on Old Hickory Boulevard.

The location, on a slope just east of I-65, is the first of a network of locations planned to be developed in the next 12 to 18 months by Saint Thomas Medical Partners in the Middle Tennessee area, according to an announcement from Saint Thomas Health and Ascension, the nation’s largest Catholic and non-profit health system.

The new care center is designed to meet patients’ medical needs close to home with a broad offering of primary care and integrative medicine, on-site lab testing, Premier Radiology imaging services, ExpressCare and more, all under one roof.

“As we expand the Saint Thomas Health community, we are focusing on opportunities to bring more care services closer to the homes of our patients,” said Karen Springer, President and CEO of Saint Thomas Health, a part of Ascension. “We are excited to improve access to holistic, faith-based care in this community.”

One of the region’s largest medical groups, Saint Thomas Medical Partners, is a physician-led medical group with more than 500 providers at nearly 100 locations serving patients in 28 specialties in communities throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

“Our new care centers tailor to the needs of each community,” said Fahad Tahir, President and CEO of Saint Thomas Medical Partners. “We researched and identified the services that are in high demand, but difficult to access in these communities, and put all of these services in one place to simplify our patients’ overall care experience.”

“As the Brentwood community continues to grow, the demand for primary care and other health offerings increases,” said Nancy Conway, Senior Vice President of Community Relations at Williamson, Inc. “We are grateful that Saint Thomas Health is prioritizing the needs of members of our community.”

Saint Thomas Health – Brentwood is now open and patients can schedule appointments with our advanced primary care team online at SaintThomasDoctors.com/Brentwood or by calling 629-888-5125.

Saint Thomas Medical Partners will host a ribbon cutting event with Williamson, Inc. on Tuesday, January 31 from 4-6 p.m. at the facility located at 791 Old Hickory Blvd. In partnership with the Tennessee Titans, the event will feature former Titans players along with Titans cheerleaders and the team’s mascot, T-Rac.