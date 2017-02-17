“Saving Faith” features cast of Williamson celebrities

Comedian Henry Cho and a long list of celebrities with Williamson County residences or ties are part of “Saving Faith,” a faith-based movie about people trying to save, and trying to raze, a small movie theater in Clinton, Tenn.

The film will be shown beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Franklin Theatre.

Cho is co-producer and co-stars in the movie.

“I got my pals Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Phil Vassar, Jay Demarcus, Rudy and Steve Gatlin and Scott Hamilton to do cameos for me,” Cho said in an email.

According to a story summary posted by Franklin Theatre, “Saving Faith” revolves around Faith Scott and her Uncle Donny. Faith is the Executive Director of the Ritz Theater in the small Tennessee town of Clinton. After years of struggle to keep the doors open it looks like it might be time to shut them for good. In one last ditch effort to keep the theater alive, Faith and Uncle Donny look to put together a big Christmas show … in June. Using his connections that Faith knows nothing about, Uncle Donny is able to book a big-time headliner for the show: Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Peter Marsh is a local businessman in Clinton that has been waiting for the Ritz to go under so he can buy it cheap from the bank and sell it to a big time developer. When he hears about the Vince Gill/Amy Grant show, he pulls out all the stops to make sure the show does not go on. Uncle Donny, Faith and their friends and family pull together to make sure that they have done everything in their power to keep the doors to the Ritz Theater open, but can they succeed?

Tickets are $6 and $7, and can be purchased here.