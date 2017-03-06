Williamson schools may say goodbye to class ranking

Williamson County schools are contemplating doing away with could be considered an antiquated system: class ranking for the Class of 2020.

Williamson leaders started looking at amending the policy in the middle of last year, but started actively looking at revising its policy in the last two months.

“We have kids being penalized because the college applications require that they see that number,” Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools, Charles Farmer, said.

Parents and students have weighed in on the potential changes, along with the district researching what college recruiters are seeing nationwide with its applicant.

The district could transition into the Latin system instead, similar to that of those graduating from a university. Those rankings would mean cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude. With the Class of 2020, no student would be ranked numerically.

Here’s what GPAs are required for those rankings:

– Summa cum laude: 4.25 GPA and above

– Magna cum laude 4.00-4.24 GPA

– Cum laude 3.75-3.99 GPA

For those rising juniors and seniors in the Classes of 2018 and 2019, the district could determine rank through a Top 10 Percent system. Schools only numerically rank those within that range. The size of those graduating classes will run anywhere from 160 to around 500 students among the district’s schools.

Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Board members made it evident to district that they wanted to keep the valedictorian and salutatorian of the high school classes.

“We heard you loud and clear,” Farmer said.

Valedictorian and salutatorian could be chosen based on grades, community service, and ranking within the Latin system.

Those working to reach the top will have to take every Advanced Placement exam for each course they are enrolled in. They must also achieve a score of 3 or above on 75 percent of AP exams taken. Superintendent Mike Looney said the district’s pass rate averaged around 70 percent.

Students will also have to participate in at least 20 hours of community service, but they can’t double dip. This means students can’t earn community service for this requirement and another organization –– like the National Honors Society –– at the same time.

If schools have a tie for those at the top, administrators will also weigh in students’ ACT scores.

The board will discuss and vote on the policy a number of times before the decision is final. The full board will see the draft in its March work session next week.

Have input of your own? All district emails can be found here.