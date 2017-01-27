Scene & Heard: Mantra Artisan Ales creates special Brewfest batch

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Mantra Artisan Ales invited the public to watch the brewing process for their special limited edition beer – Honey Diamond.

We stopped by to watch the process, watch our video below.

The Belgian-style Saison pale ale will incorporate butternut squash and sweet potatoes from Delvin Farms, oak staves from TruBee Honey, Tasmanian pepperberries, sweet orange peel and cinnamon from Savory Spice Shop and will be dry-hopped over diamonds from Walton’s Antique and Estate Jewelry. The beer will be appropriately named “Meil de Diamant,” or “Honey Diamond.” The custom beer will be canned and sold leading up to Brewfest.

Purchase your tickets online for Brewfest on March 11 in downtown Franklin.

Learn more about Mantra Artisan Ales here.