Matchups for the first Williamson County Sports Conference Football Jamboree were announced Wednesday.

The jamboree, which will be held at Nolensville High School on August 11, 2017, will feature all Williamson County public high schools and Blackman High School.

WCS Sports Conference Football Jamboree Matchups

Brentwood vs. Page

Nolensville vs. Centennial

Ravenwood vs. Summit

Blackman vs. Independence

Fairview vs. Franklin