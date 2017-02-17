School board evaluates tuition rate for non-resident teachers’ kids

Teachers who live outside Williamson County can send their kids to the district to attend school.

But allowing them to attend comes at a price.

As the board reviews every year, members will have to decide on the rate those teachers pay. According to the memo sent from the district’s financial department, the premium tuition amount for 2017-2018 is $6,418. But district will only ask teachers for half of that amount, $3,850.

School board members asked during Thursday night’s work session why teachers had to pay at all. But Superintendent Mike Looney said the district has asked the Williamson County Commission multiple times to waive tuition for teachers’ children. Commissioners have argued that they don’t want to spend taxpayer dollars for those who don’t pay property taxes in the county.

“They would prefer to not pay anything,” Looney said. “But we won’t get there from the county commission.”

Tuition is calculated using the current fiscal year’s budget of local revenue raised. It also takes into account revenues from the operations, including the fund balance, capital funds and the school debt service requirements.

Teachers’ children can attend schools only in the high school feeder pattern of the employee’s work assignment with the payment of tuition at the employee rate. School district employees must be full time to be eligible for this option.

The pay structure also comes with a new policy.

Here is how it reads:

The Board approves an employee tuition rate each year. After the employee has paid the initial employee tuition rate, the rate will be reduced 10 percent each year. This reduction will take place each year until the rate is at 20 percent and will remain this rate for the attendance of these students within our district. If the employee leaves the district and returns to the district for employment, then the employee will be subject to the Board-approved employee tuition rate at that time.

The Williamson County School Board will vote on the measure during Monday night’s meeting at 6:30 p.m.