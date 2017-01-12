School board member submits name for county commission seat

With resignation of District 7’s Williamson County Commissioner, one school board member has already put his name in the running.

Bobby Hullett – who was reelected again in August – said he wanted to submit his name.

Tom Bain, a long-time commissioner and former Brentwood mayor, has an undisclosed illness, and resigned from his post on Monday night.

Hullett said he wouldn’t comment on his interest in the commission seat until next week.

He holds a bachelor’s of Business Administration in sales and marketing from the University of Memphis, a Masters in Education in school administration and supervision from Lipscomb University, and is still pursuing his Ph. D. Hullett moved to Brentwood with his parents in 1980 and began attending fourth grade at Lipscomb Elementary before advancing to Brentwood Middle and graduating from Brentwood High. District 7 is bounded to the east by Edmondson Pike and to the west by Hillsboro Road.

In addition to teaching marketing and management at Ravenwood during 2004-07, Hullett taught instrumental music for grades 5-12 at David Lipscomb Campus School in 2000-04. Once working at Williamson-based Lee Company, he now works for Vanderbilt Medical Center as a senior information technology consultant.

He and his wife, Kristin, have two sons in Williamson schools.