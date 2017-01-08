January 08, 2017

School is on here after sun during the cold weekend helped clear roads

Williamson County Schools are open and students are expected on Monday, despite county systems to the east and west of Williamson that will remain closed on Monday.

According to a post on Twitter from Director of Schools Mike Looney, school will proceed normally on the first day of school for students following the holiday vacation.

Looney’s Tweet read thus: “WCS, we plan on having school tomorrow at regular start time. I’m really looking forward to students’ return.”

Dickson, Cheatham and Rutherford counties all are calling off school for another day. Maury County, where students went back to school last week after the holidays, also will proceed as normal.

 

