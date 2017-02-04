Science camps in June and July accepting registration now

Registration is open now for the 2017 roster of science camps by Mr. Bond and the Science Guys.

Camps will be held in across Middle Tennessee in Franklin, Bellevue, Nashville and Mt. Juliet in June and July.

Locations are including West Nashville (M.B.A. and F.R.A.), Bellevue (G.J.C.C.), Mt. Juliet (Charlie Daniel’s Rec Center), East Nashville (Eastwood Christian Church), Franklin (Battle Ground Academy), Belle Meade (Harding Academy) and Green Hills (Lipscomb Elementary).

Morning and/or afternoon camps are three hours each, five days a week. Some locations offer a full day option. Registration and information can be found at http://www.mrbondscienceguy. com/science-camps or from the host location websites.

During the school year the “Science Guys” travel to elementary and middle school classrooms with their mobile science lab. Summer vacation allows participants more comprehensive study of a diverse spectrum of science themes during Mr. Bond’s half day and full day science camps. This year’s themes include Crime Scene Investigation-CSI, Rocket to Mars, Crazy Chemistry, S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math), Engineering and Environmental camps.

Some of the activities future scientists at Mr. Bond’s camps will do are as follows:

CSI: Nashville Campers perform DNA analysis and lift fingerprints.

Kids at Rocket to Mars camp launch rockets, build an eggstranaut re-entry craft and a mini rover.

Crazy Chemistry participants learn about the elements on a gigantic periodic table and perform hands-on experiments using a variety of substances to create and observe different chemical reactions.

S.T.E.A.M Camp studies the ways in which Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math components work together to drive innovations. Young scientists create explosions, build a mini car and play brain games.

Engineering Camp explores the ways in which engineering is a part of everything we do. Kids will design bridges, create robots and explore circuitry.

Environmental camp has participants exploring the geology of the world around them by panning for gold, learning about pollution by creating a filter, digging for dinosaurs and making their own T-Rex tooth.

Mr. Bond and The Science Guys was founded by British born Keith Trehy, who attended the American University in Washington, D.C. on a soccer scholarship. Trehy earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, travelled the globe teaching English and Science, then moved to Nashville where he operated a “Mad Science” franchise until 2007. Trehy now has his own team of “edutainers” – teachers and entertainers whose mission it is to show kids that science is fun, cool and exciting. The Science Guys of Nashville are Mr. Bond (Trehy), Professor Greybeard (John Wicks), Dr. Evil (Kari Donovan) and Fennomenon (Fenn Trehy.) Cosmic Carol (Carol Buttenham) at Bond Edutainment manages booking and marketing.

For more details and information about Mr. Bond and the Science Guys call (615) 573-2702; Send an e-mail to mrbondscienceguy@gmail.com; or visit mrbondscienceguy.com.