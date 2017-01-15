Scorecard coming Wednesday for regional transit progress

The Moving Forward transit initiative will release its first annual scorecard during the Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s executive board meeting beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Music City Central.

Since its inception in August 2015, the Moving Forward initiative has focused on five objectives that will create a path to offer transit choices to Middle Tennesseans. This inaugural scorecard explains the progress it has made – and the challenges ahead – in achieving multimodal transportation options for the Middle Tennessee region.

The chamber’s Moving Forward report cites 10 recommendations for 2016, including a long-term plan for regional transit through MTA/RTA that comprises high-capacity transit service, such as rail, between Nashville and the cities of Clarksville, Franklin/Spring Hill, Gallatin, Lebanon and Murfreesboro.

However, rail service to and through Williamson County is frustrated at the current time because of the heavy freight traffic on existing railroad corridors.

Planners believe that a more achievable transit goal at this time is freeway bus rapid transit serving Cool Springs, Franklin, Spring Hill and Columbia.

Moving Forward Coordinating Committee Chair Gary Garfield will present the scorecard at a meeting beginning at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Music City Central second floor meeting room, 400 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37219.

Moving Forward is an initiative led by business and community leaders to ensure the creation of a regional transportation solution through a cohesive community effort. For more information, visit www.movingforwardmidtn.com.