Sean Simons named managing broker in Brentwood

Sean Simons was named this week as the new managing broker for Fridrich and Clark Realty’s Brentwood office, according to Whit Clark, managing partner.

In the new position, Simons will be responsible for the operations of the firm’s Williamson County office, which includes 51 Realtors who manage home sales across Williamson County and other communities.

Simons was born in Nashville and has resided in the Brentwood and Franklin area most of his life.

In making the announcement, Clark said, “We are pleased to have Sean

managing our Brentwood office. He brings a lengthy list of credentials, coupled with keen enthusiasm to teach and to learn with our agents. His management style will be consistent with his predecessors, and we are excited about his potential.”

In discussing the appointment, Simons said, “I am honored to be asked to head this exceptional office for Fridrich & Clark Realty. This is an outstanding company that has helped me to grow in this profession, and I have learned so much from Steve Fridrich, Whit, and particularly, Molly Edmondson, who I am delighted to have alongside me during this transition. I look forward to working with the Realtors here to continue the excellence in client service and technology to the benefit of all our clients.”

Simons joined Fridrich & Clark Realty in 2013. A Realtor since 2003, he has gained professional real-estate experience in investment property, relocation, sales and purchasing. A member of the Greater Nashville Realtors (GNR), where he serves on the Membership Committee, Simons is the recipient of the GNR’s Lifetime Awards of Excellence and holds the Certified Residential Specialist professional designation from the Council of Residential Specialists.

Fridrich & Clark Realty, founded in 1966, has grown to be one of the area’s largest realty firms, with more than 140 agents. More information is available at www.fridrichandclark.com.