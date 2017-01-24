Senior’s 1,000-point record is a first for Currey Ingram basketball

Currey Ingram Academy senior Jake Grader recently became the first-ever 1,000-point scorer for Currey Ingram Academy’s varsity basketball program.
Jake reached the 1,000-point mark during Currey Ingram’s win over United Christian on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. He entered the game 22 points away from the milestone and scored 25 during the game.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Assistant Athletic Director and Head Coach Reid McFadden recognized Jake mid-court and presented him with a commemorative 1,000-point basketball prior to the Mustangs’ homecoming basketball game against Covenant Academy. Coincidentally, Jake was also crowned Homecoming King at the independent, K-12 school in Brentwood on the same night.
“Jake is a great young man who has shown a very consistent work ethic throughout his basketball career,” McFadden said. “We are so proud of him for this accomplishment. It means a lot to our program to have a student-athlete reach this milestone.”
Jake Grader is a Fairview, Tenn., resident and is the son of Brian and Carrie Grader.
