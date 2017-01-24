Senior’s 1,000-point record is a first for Currey Ingram basketball

Currey Ingram Academy senior Jake Grader recently became the first-ever 1,000-point scorer for Currey Ingram Academy’s varsity basketball program.

Jake reached the 1,000-point mark during Currey Ingram’s win over United Christian on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. He entered the game 22 points away from the milestone and scored 25 during the game.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Assistant Athletic Director and Head Coach Reid McFadden recognized Jake mid-court and presented him with a commemorative 1,000-point basketball prior to the Mustangs’ homecoming basketball game against Covenant Academy. Coincidentally, Jake was also crowned Homecoming King at the independent, K-12 school in Brentwood on the same night.