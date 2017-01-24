Shelter highlights adoptables that have recovered from injuries

The Williamson County Animal Center is highlighting a cat and a dog this week for adoption as their Pets of the Week.

The cat’s name is Marley. She is described as “a total lovebug-you can hear her purring away as you open her kennel! Due to lack of medical care in her previous home, Marley has cosmetic damage to her eye, but that doesn’t stop her from doing fun kitten things, like running, jumping, and playing! Marley is approximately 5 months old, and cute as a button!”

The dog’s name is Syracuse, and is described like this: “Syracuse has a bubbly personality that is extremely infectious! Syracuse was hit by a car several months ago, and the awesome staff at Metro Animal Care and Control put him back together … with an even cuter smile than before! Syracuse spent several months at Metro, was adopted, and then returned due to issues in the family. Now, Syracuse is at WCAC to see if his perfect match lives in Williamson County. He is 1 and 1/2 years old, and is a ton of fun!”

Chipotle lunch helps Animal Center

Enjoy a great lunch for a great cause at Chipotle of Cool Springs on Friday, January 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Chipotle location at 430 Cool Springs Blvd. will donate 50% of proceeds received during the event to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

Diners need only drop in between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and bring in the Friends of the Williamson County Animal Center event flyer (available from their Facebook page), show it on your phone, or mention the shelter to the cashier. Funds received will be used for shelter animals with special medical needs.

Photos courtesy Penny Adams Photography.