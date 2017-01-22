Sheriff’s Department honors Kenrose School Resource Officer

PHOTO: Chief Deputy Dusty Rhoades, Kris Krabill, Deputy Murphy, Captain Mark Wainwright, Sheriff Jeff Long. // SUBMITTED

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and his favorite charity were honored last week with an award from Toyota of Cool Springs for his “execptional work” as a school resource officer.

Deputy Matthew Murphy, who is assigned as the School Resource Officer at Kenrose Elementary, was named Deputy of the Month for January.

His supervisor described him as a very conscientious employee who is always willing to help others. He has worked for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

Toyota of Cool Springs General Sales Manager Kris Krabill presented a plaque to Deputy Murphy and Toyota of Cool Springs will donate a check for $150 to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Each month Toyota of Cool Springs will honor a Sheriff’s deputy and a charity.