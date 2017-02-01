Sheriff’s getting proactive on de-escalation training

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from other agencies are taking a proactive stance by getting additional training on how to resolve potentially dangerous conflicts without having to resort to use of force.

This class is scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2017.

“With potentially dangerous situations around the country, more law enforcement agencies across the country are seeing the need for this type of training,” Sharon Puckett, spokesperson for WCSO, said. “The program will teach officers how to reduce the frequency of conflict in their interaction with the public, and, if the situation escalates, to respond in an effective manner to de-escalate the conflict.”

Instructors for the workshop are from Vistelar, a Milwaukee-based conflict management training company that addresses the entire spectrum of human conflict in its training.