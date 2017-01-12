Sheriff’s office makes arrest in theft of packages in Fernvale

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Nashville man in connection to the theft of packages from the porches and mailboxes of homes within the Fernvale community.

The packages had been delivered to several homes via UPS, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service. The Sheriff’s Office began its investigation about a week before Christmas after receiving calls about the thefts.

The Fernvale area is west of the Natchez Trace Parkway, south of Hwy. 96 West.

During the course of the investigation, WCSO Criminal Investigators received information from residents in Fernvale that led to a possible suspect, Jackie Cross, 23. Cross was located and arrested on unrelated charges in Nashville by the Metro Nashville Police Department. Several of the packages reported stolen from Williamson County were recovered when Cross was arrested.

Cross is charged with four counts of theft of property. He was scheduled to be in General Sessions Court today. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.