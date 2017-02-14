Commissioners, residents say no to state’s short-term rental plans

State legislation that would prohibit municipalities from banning short-term rentals within their borders came under harsh criticism at the Brentwood Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night.

Residents and commissioners alike excoriated proposed bills that would override local zoning laws and allow companies like Airbnb to operate wherever they want to in Tennessee. In response to these bills, the city considered and unanimously adopted Monday night a resolution declaring that the city opposes “any legislation that would limit the ability of local governments to regulate the location of short-term rental properties.”

Leading up to a vote on that resolution, numerous Brentwood residents took to the microphone in the commission chambers to voice their deeply-felt concerns about the issue.

To many of them, the legislation presented not just a nuisance, but a threat to the very nature of the city, which outlawed short-term rentals—defined as rentals of less than a three-month duration—in 2009.

“Brentwood is unique in the skillful way residential and commercial needs have been balanced,” Harriet Hauch said. “It seems unconscionable that a stroke of a pen could erase decades of careful planning and destroy this character that residents value by effectively commercializing the city.”

Retired Army Lt. Col. Wanda Bruce Graham noted that she and her husband moved to Brentwood 14 years ago because they knew they could expect a certain quality of life in the city’s attractive residential neighborhoods. In her mind, the state short-term rental legislature is an affront to Brentwood’s standards.

“I do not desire that our high residential property value city become a commercial hotel, bed and breakfast city, which is what will happen if the state does not allow each city to determine what suits their individual effort,” she said. “Different cities have their own standards and in some cities these [short-term rentals] are allowed and in others like Brentwood they are not allowed. Each local community determines what is best for it, and Brentwood has chosen not to allow these type of operations.”

Graham’s argument gets to a larger issue that was mentioned again and again Monday night. That issue is basically a state’s power versus the federal government’s power.

“I do not know how many times I’ve heard the Tennessee state legislature speak very loudly about federal intervention in state matters and that the federal government is overreaching,” Graham said. She went on to add: “Each city must be authorized to determine its own future. This issue is and should remain a matter for local and not state control.”

Brentwood resident and Planning Commissioner Stevan Pippin voiced similar thoughts when it came his turn to talk.

“This is an overreach by the state and we can’t allow that door to be opened,” he said. “And I find it somewhat amusing that the state legislature that doesn’t want federal overreach now wants to reach down and overreach in our communities.”

All of this talk about government encroachment and the menace of outside interests possibly getting to determine Brentwood’s future seemed to have lit something in the commission room. Time and again virtually all residents and commissioners present spoke of the importance of engaging with their legislators and letting their strong opposition to the bills be known.

The following is a sampling of what was said at the meeting:

“I will be contacting my state senator, my state representative and other representatives,” Brentwood resident John Miles said.

“We do not need more of this and certainly we need to mobilize our citizens, and I would encourage each of you to speak out to our state representatives against this,” Gerald Witcher said.

Commissioner Rhea Little shared similar sentiments: “Do contact your state legislators,” he said. “This kind of strikes at the heart of local government. It’s why we have local government.”

Commissioner Anne Dunn joined in as well, encouraging Brentwood residents to tell State Representatives Charles Sargent and Glen Casada and State Senator Jack Johnson how they felt about the matter: “[I] encourage you to inundate them with emails and phone calls because they are some of the very ones up there who can make a difference, and they need to be working for us,” she said. “We are the people who elected them and are putting them there.”

In another statement, Dunn told legislators in no uncertain terms how she would react if they took away Brentwood’s right to bar short-term rentals: “If my neighbor opened [a short-term rental] next to me, you can be darn sure I’d open a restaurant the next day to serve the people breakfast,” she said. “Because my property rights are as important as theirs, and if that’s the way the state wants to handle it, contact these men and tell them not only do we want to opt out, but we want them to butt out.”

City Manager Kirk Bednar said the city has been in touch with Brentwood’s state legislators, and he expressed some optimism in their views on the short-term rental legislation: “We’ve been in contact with all of them, [and] we believe they understand our issues and are supportive of those,” he said. He added that, in the Senate, the bills are likely to be sent to committees State Senator Johnson either sits on or chairs. He was hopeful Representatives Casada and Sargent, because of their leadership positions, could be helpful to Brentwood’s interests in the House.

Specifically, there are two bills at issue here, both of which have been filed in the state legislature, Bednar said. The city gave a rundown of both bills in Monday’s agenda packet: “One bill would force local governments to allow owner-occupied STRs (where portions of a home are rented out but the owner stays in the home) while the other bill completely guts municipal zoning powers in regard to STRs.” Neither gained support from anyone who spoke at the commission meeting.

Bednar said the city was likely to hire a lobbyist to represent its interests on Capitol Hill in the upcoming debates over this issue.

“Again, Airbnb is the topic for the day, but really it’s a much more fundamental issue, which is the state legislature intervening in local zoning decisions,” he said. “It’s Airbnb today, it could be anything else after this.”

During the course of the debate all city commissioners and several other members of the public spoke who weren’t mentioned here. In order to reflect more voices, here are a few more quotes from the meeting comments: