Should Williamson schools keep the class ranking system?

During the next few weeks, Williamson County School Board members will weigh whether to maintain a class ranking system at its high school.

As discussed that district’s policy committee meeting Monday night, getting rid of the current system could become messy.

According to Superintendent Mike Looney, some students start their treks toward the highest possible ranking in their graduating class as soon as seventh grade. And while the district prides itself on high achievement and rigor, some students end up tied for ranks while some end up No. 120 in their class with a 4.0 GPA.

“If you ‘re ranked a 100 and your GPA is a 4.0, there’s something going on there,” Looney said.

In Williamson schools, students can achieve as high as 5.0 with inclusion of Advanced Placement classes into their schedules. A higher GPA threshold also gives students a leg up at trying to achieve a top class rank. AP classes also gives students a chance at college credit depending on their scores of the test they take at the end of the course.

The conversation for doing away with class rank came when two board members prompted Looney to have the discussion last year.

“They were concerned from their communities about the level of stress students were experiencing related to ranking and AP and rigor,” Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Charles Farmer said. “They wanted to see the amount of what they were doing narrowed, because they were so consumed with taking AP courses. In the data we found, we talked to 89 colleges. We’ve had input from gifted parents and counselors. The consensus is there are other ways to measure kids’ ability for college entrance and rank.”

Here is what Williamson’s professionals think from a study performed within the district:

– 31 percent favor keeping class rank while 64 percent would like to see it done away with. Nearly 70 staff members responded to the survey.

– While motivation and competition are key among top students, administrators worry too much emphasis on rank is producing undue pressure.

– Some teachers fear objections from parents if a class ranking system no longer exists.

– Those for abolishing the class ranking system have witnessed students adopting strategies in order to preserve a high rank, which they believe are likely to not be as rigorous and oftentimes not affordable.

Here is what the district could transition to:

– Each graduating senior will be ranked in the cumulative average calculation at the end of the last complete semester through graduating class of 2020.

– For honors recognition, the district could transition to cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude system.

– Valedictorian and salutatorian could be chosen with six different criteria based on grades, community service, extracurriculars and an essay writing contest.

While policy changes aren’t completely ironed out, Looney said he expected to come back to the policy committee with a proposal by next month.

Have input of your own? All district emails can be found here.