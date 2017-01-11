SHOWCASE HOME: Voce community home offers luxurious living

By Heather Listhartke

Come home to a beautiful, luxurious home inside the desirable Voce community off Granny White Pike in Brentwood. The home, at 1606 Windy Ridge Drive, sits on nearly half an acre, within minutes to the Maryland Farms area and award-winning Williamson County Schools.

The 4,000 square foot home is a new build by Hidden Valley Homes and offers an open concept space for living, dining, and kitchen as well as a second-floor bonus area with a wet bar that leads to a covered and cooled outdoor balcony with fireplace.

This spacious house comes with a first-floor master bedroom suite with soaring ceiling and windows as well as a fourth bedroom/office area. The second story includes the other two bedrooms with an open bonus area and balcony.

Other features of the home:

Spacious kitchen with secondary sink, tons of luxurious marble counters including long island, a double oven, and a pantry





Master suite with separate shower and tub





Wet bar area in bonus space





Walk-in closets





Outdoor Gas Grill





Upgraded appliances





Ceiling fans





Central air and heating





Fireplaces in Living room and outdoor space





3-Car garage





Outdoor sitting and deck area with connected walkway

The Voce community was started with land purchased from country icon Eddy Arnold, who kept the property as a sanctuary and home for his family as a creative and relaxing space. In keeping with his wishes the developers started the community with the ideas of creative expression and environmental sensitivity focused on clean lines, the use of natural and sustainable materials in an effort to compliment the land and architectural character of the houses that are timeless. All the houses are unique, luxurious, and made for families built around the lands natural elements rather than through them. They saved mature trees and natural drainage systems as well as minimized soil excavation when building the houses. The community will house 52 homes on 61-acres with 5 different base designs that allow specific home tailoring and design.

Community amenities that support their values of creativity and sustainability include:

Paved and Natural pedestrian trails





Play area





Event lawns





Outdoor terraces





A community garden





Outdoor venue for events, reunions, meetings, music, and creative pursuits





Located within 15 minutes of downtown Nashville

This home is listed for 1,350,000 by Redfin Realty. There are also other sites available for your own dream home in the community. For more information, contact Mel Press at (931) 451-0295 or for more information on the home visit Redfin.com.