SHOWCASE HOME: See this modern & charming Green Hills home

By Heather Listhartke

A mix of modern design, conveniences and southern rustic charm, this 3,000+ sq ft homee invites you, your family, and your guests into a place of beauty and comfort. Located at 2228 Castleman Drive in the Green Hills area is a rare find on one of the best streets that is local to shopping and just down the street from the famous and popular Bluebird Café. Built in 2013, the house combines family function with the space to entertain all while being energy efficient.

This Green Hills home has four bedrooms, including a gorgeous Master, complete with vaulted ceilings and an attached bathroom suite with double vanities and a separate shower and bath, on the main floor. The other three bedrooms are located on the second floor, as well as, a bonus recreational space. Two of the rooms have their own bathroom, and all the bedrooms have spacious closets.

The main living area of the house is open, providing ease of movement from the exquisite kitchen to the cozy living room with a fireplace. The large, modern, culinary kitchen includes electric wall oven, gas countertop range, all stainless-steel appliances with a culinary Stainless Steel Vent. A rustic center island, paired with peninsula countertop and bar seating complete the kitchen.

Other Features to Note:

Traditional hardwood floors in living spaces with carpeted bedrooms

Stone countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

Crown molding and high-end detail throughout

Recessed lighting as well as ceiling fans

Formal dining room

Has both living room and den as well as the bonus rec space on the second floor

Central heating and cooling, as well as, gas heat

Tankless water heater and dehumidifier in crawl space for ultimate energy efficiency and savings

One-Car Garage

Like the inside of the house, the outside offers private space for get-togethers and family fun. The backyard, surrounded by a privacy fence, includes a patio with a screened in porch, fire pit and an eating area for lounging and entertaining. The front porch is covered and surrounded with a barrister for a semi-private solitude perfect for spending mornings outside with your coffee. For convenience, the yard is also already on an irrigation system for easy care and maintenance of your lawn.

This home is listed for $799,000. Step into a piece of modern, southern charm by contacting Judy Williams with Crye-Leike at (615) 210-1059 for a tour of the home. Click here for more information.