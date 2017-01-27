SHOWCASE HOME: Governors Way Home Combines Luxury and Convenience

By Heather Listhartke

Step into a Mediterranean villa with this luxurious colonial revival-style home in Brentwood. Built in 2005, 25 Governors Way provides a private oasis with 8500 square feet and just over half an acre within the gated community of Governors Club.

Although the home provides the feeling of a private get-away, you are close to everything. With grocery stores and nationally recognized schools nearby, as well as, easy access to the interstate and CoolSprings Galleria, this home is not only luxurious but also convenient.

Something you’ll notice immediately is beautiful arches leading you to a covered porch with hardwood, double doors that open to a gorgeous stone foyer with detailed marble floors and high decorative ceilings. Throughout the house, you’ll notice beautiful details, like an iron-railed semi-spiral staircase, marble and hardwood floors, crown molding, and decorative ceilings, all of which is seamlessly intertwined for the perfect space for family and guests.

All the family living spaces such as a great room, living den with fireplace, a second-floor recreational room and dining spaces have tons of natural lighting, bringing the beautiful outdoors into the comfort of the indoors.

The large chef’s kitchen has everything a cook would need for preparing family meals and hosting parties – stainless steel appliances with a double oven, six burner gas stove, bar seating, breakfast nook and a formal dining room.

Particular Interior features of the house include:

Main floor master suite

Master bathroom includes separate vanities, separate tub and shower

Secondary main floor bedroom perfect for guests

5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

Tons of family living space including a recreational room and media room

Four fireplaces throughout the house

Rare partially finished basement

3 car attached garage

Also, of note, the second-floor recreational space which overlooks the family living room has a large wet bar area with a full-size refrigerator, bar seating, a game space, and large lounging area that leads to an outdoor terrace. The media room includes bar seating, theatre seating, a comfortable lounging area, as well as, a dining space.

Outdoor Features include:

Covered front and back porch

Sprinkler system

Balcony

Private, in-ground pool

Poolside lounging

Outdoor Kitchen with refrigerated storage, top-of-the-line gas grill all surrounded by a privacy fence

Aggregate driveway

The Governors Club community also offers its own luxury features with included:

Fitness center

Gated privacy

Playground

Community pool

Tennis court

Underground utilities

After a successful weekend of showings, 25 Governors Way sold quickly. If you are in the market for a home in the Brentwood area or looking to sell your home, look no further than Warren Bradley Partners of Zeitlin & Co Realtors at (615) 794-0833.