SHOWCASE HOME: Crieve Hall ranch style home offers great community and location

If you are looking for a great family home in a safe area, this charming Crieve Hall home might be the perfect home for you. Thanks to its easy access to the interstate, area shopping, schools and more, Crieve Hall has become one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the Nashville area.

At 5361 Anchorage Court, you’ll find a 2,400 square foot traditional mid-century ranch style home – the perfect family home. For those home renovators, this property offers a wonderful opportunity to renovate a home in a great area of town.

Highlights of the Home:



All 4 bedrooms on the same level, some of which have walk in closets

Lots of natural light with full length windows in every room

Lots of storage space

2 full sized baths, including a master bath

A large eat-in kitchen with wall oven and countertop range, as well as, a formal dining room

Family room with a fireplace, offering plenty of family comfort as well as entertainment space

Fantastic curb appeal with front and back patios

Almost half an acre of yard with shade trees, swing set, and rocking bench for great outdoor relaxation and fun in your own private space

Central electric air conditioning and gas heat

2-car garage with pedestrian door to the backyard

Unfinished, partial basement

Zoned for Crieve Hall Elementary, Croft Middle School and Overton High School

The home is listed for $349,900. For more information, contact Garrett Beasley at Brentview Realty at the office (615) 373- 2814 and on his cell (615) 473-2053.