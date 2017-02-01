SHOWCASE HOME: Elegance, comfort and space found in this Abington Ridge Community Home

By Heather Listhartke

This beautiful brick home in the Abington Ridge Community offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a half-acre yard and a little over 3500 sq ft.

You’ll immediately notice the curb appeal of 5001 Abington Ridge Lane – elegant iron rails lead you onto the covered front porch to walk through the traditional and beautiful glass paned front door. Once you enter the house you are greeted with crown molding, custom lighting, a French door entrance into a study/living room space and an open concept dining and family room area with a fireplace.

The kitchen is a large u-shaped gourmet space with double electric oven, gas cooktop, and center island with bar seating. There is also space for an informal dining space, tons of storage cabinets, and a built-in desk area. Upgraded detailed carpentry and hardwood floors are throughout all of the family spaces along with things like ceiling fans and extra storage, making the space not only comfortable but also efficient.

Family spaces in the house include:

Formal dining room

Living room

Family room and study

Powder Room with sink and custom mirror and vanity lighting

Rec Room with recessed lighting and storage

Media Room with vaulted ceiling, built-in speakers, access to attic storage, and linen storage

Individual spaces begin with a main floor master suite with his and her closets and master bathroom. The space is created as a private oasis for the adults with a large open space that exudes comfort. Three other bedrooms are located on the second floor and all include special details such as plantation shutters and crown molding. The fourth bedroom is also designed for having two twin beds with plenty of storage for the family.

Outside, you’ll find features like a built-in firepit with stone seating located in a private fenced backyard. There is also a screened-in and covered porch with ceiling fan and access to an oversized open deck and brick paved patio. The whole space is beautifully landscaped for a private oasis for family and friends.

Other features of the property include:

Irrigation system

Upgraded security with cellular connection

3 car garage with storage cabinets and closet underneath staircase

Driveway with extended turn-around

If you’re looking for a home with simple elegance, consider this rare beauty with a full yard for your family. The home is listed for $549,900. For more information on the house or to schedule a visit to tour the property, contact Garrett Beasley with Brentview Realty at (615) 473-2053 or visit their website.