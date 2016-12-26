SHOWCASE HOME: Four stories of Governor’s Club luxury and views

Home Page custom publishing

Featuring five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half baths, the four-story home at 14 Carmel Lane in Brentwood’s Governor’s Club has everything a family could want to live like kings and queens.

The home is more than 15,000 square feet, but it is not just its size, but the craftsmanship and detail — including hand-done trim work, bronze-leathered finish paint and designer hardware — that sets it apart.

The house, on just under an acre, was built in 2002 and comes with all of the community amenities Governor’s Club residents enjoy, including a clubhouse, fitness center, golf course, pool, tennis courts, and the security sof a gated community.

A fountain outside the front of the home screams elegance.

Upon entering, guests are treated to a foyer area that will impress on the first glance, with dual staircases on either side of another beautiful fountain that was imported from England. Straight ahead is a relaxing area with large windows that let plenty of light in to help the main area glow, while on either side of the stairs are rooms perfect for an office space and dining area.

The kitchen has plenty of space, and features an island with a sink, two dishwashers, warming drawer, Subzero refrigerator and freezer, vegetable/pasta prep sink and a five-century-old butcher block for food prep. It is connected straight to a dining area big enough for large parties.

A 25-by-20-foot living room is one of the many spots in the home to entertain a large number of guests. It connects to a year-round sun room that overlooks the ninth hole of the Governor’s Club Golf Course.

Measuring at 24-by-21-feet, the master bedroom is fit for the king and queen of the home. There is a bedside fireplace. The master bathroom includes double vanities, a walk-in double steam shower, jet tub and heated floors.

The remaining three bedrooms each feature their own bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as extra space for activities.

Downstairs is a finished basement, equipped with a workout room and a giant, 50-by-22-foot recreation room with bar area. There is a theater with its own ticket and snack area, as well as a wine tasting cellar that accommodates up to 2,500 bottles of wine.

Stepping outside, a lovely patio area off the back of the house features an outdoor kitchen area, built-in spa, fireplace and seating area which leads to an infinity pool that cascades into a waterfall off the back.

A back balcony offers another beautiful view of the Governor’s Club Golf Course, and a little walkway takes visitors past two small koi ponds to a gazebo perfect for spring and summer nights.

Other features of the home are a central vacuum, seven fireplaces, an elevator to all four floors, all-brick and stone construction, six-car garage and separate exercise room with its own private entrance.

The home is zoned for Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle and Ravenwood High School.

The home is listed by Dick and Judy Williams at $3,399,000. Contact them at 615-373-2044 or email Judy at judy.williams@crye-leike.com or Dick at dick.williams@crye-leike.com.