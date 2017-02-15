SHOWCASE HOME: Modern, Charming Brentwood Home in New Community

By Heather Listhartke

If you love the simplicity of modern minimalism and the southern charm of the rustic look, 1607 Windy Ridge Drive is the home for you. Finished wood and tile floors, marble countertops, and rich neutral details throughout this house are just the basics this recently listed home has to offer. Extra touches include sliding barn doors, a ship lapped staircase and double doors leading to an outside deck.

With 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and an open concept throughout the rest of the house, there is private space for everyone when they need it while giving plenty of family space for a gathering. Built in 2016 by Chandelier Development, the house priced at $1,599,900, is nearly 5000 sq ft including a fully finished basement, open concept kitchen/dining/family room on a half-acre yard.

Inside the home, you’ll find features everyone loves, like a fireplace in the living room and a fully finished basement that leads to a large covered porch. The lower level also has a complete wet bar and attached full bath. The spacious kitchen with its large island, a 6-burner gas range and double electric oven, is perfect for the chef (or chefs) in the family. The space opens up to a deck with double glass paned doors for ample natural light.

Located on the main floor, the master bedroom not only has a sitting space, but its own private balcony and an attached bathroom suite with separate tub and large walk-in tiled shower. The adjoined walk-in closet has wall to wall built in shelves, combined with spaces for hanging both his and her clothes, and excess storage.

The other three bedrooms in the house along with bonus room are located on the second floor. All three upstairs bedrooms have their own bathroom as well as ample storage space. Other notable features of the house include 3-car garage, room to add in an elevator for easy navigation between floors, and many other inviting features for the whole family.

Part of what makes the Voce neighborhood so inviting is the 61 acres of heavily treed land. Rather than clearing out all the mature growth and features of the land, and in agreement with the original owner Eddy Arnold, the community developer built the houses and community around the land, saving mature trees and utilizing the natural drainage systems already in place. Furthermore, while working with the homebuilders, there was a focus of using natural and sustainable materials that complimented the land and the architectural character of the houses.

This is a combination that you’d be hard pressed to find in a location that is so convenient to Nashville and Franklin. In fact family members of the owner of Chandelier Development Company prefer the Voce Community and its homes so much, they’ve decided to move there.

Community amenities that support their values of creativity and sustainability include:

Paved and Natural pedestrian trails

Play area

Event lawns

Outdoor terraces

A community garden

Outdoor venue for events, reunions, meetings, music, and creative pursuits

Located within 15 minutes of downtown Nashville

For people interested in the highly sought after community or the beautiful houses that combine nature and modern convenience, there are open houses Saturday and Sunday from Noon-5 pm. You can also contact either Roshare Norman 615-496-0807 or Whitney Holland 615-517-0897 for more information or to schedule an appointment.