SHOWCASE HOME: Spacious, custom designed home in Raintree Forest community

By Rebekah Jones

Driving up to 9432 Gentlewind Drive, you are greeted by an impressive home with mature landscaping and a beautiful front elevation. As you head to the front door, a winding driveway with generous parking space, and a large bay window overlooking the front yard will be the first amenities you’ll notice. A solid wood front door is flanked by transoms on both sides and above for maximum natural lighting.

Located in the Highland Park section of Raintree Forest in East Brentwood, the home is priced at $799,900.

At approximately 4,863 square feet, this home is perfect for any size family – empty nesters to a large tribe. Walking into the entryway, you are greeted by authentic hardwood floors, a custom made chandelier, and a winding staircase to the upper level.

The large entry is open to the living room, dining room, and family room. Sculptured carpeting gives the living room a special quality as does the ornate crown molding that’s included in most of the rooms of the home. There are two large windows overlooking the front yard, bringing in lots of light. The dining room has beautiful hardwood floors like the entryway and a custom painted goldceiling. There is a tasteful, golden chandelier that compliments the room and three grand windows overlooking the front. The family room has vaulted, two-story ceilings, a grand marble fireplace, and a built-in bookcase. The laundry room is equipped with a stainless steel sink, granite countertops and a pull down ironing board.

Making your way to the kitchen, you will find more granite counter space, a neutral tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. This includes a double sink, Jenn-Air dishwasher, Jenn-Air stainless steel range with 4-eye gas cooktop, and single oven below. Off to the side, there is a walk-in pantry and cozy breakfast room. A Keeping Room is open to the kitchen, perfect for the family gathering or party.

The owner’s suite is located on the main floor. The room is decorated with sculpted carpet, crown molding, and four windows overlooking the back-yard. The master bath has been recently updated with light marble flooring, a double vanity, freestanding soaking tub and separate shower. There is plenty of storage space, including built in cabinets and a private water closet.

The upper level has three bedrooms, a full bath, and a Jack and Jill bath.

Bedroom one has a double closet and private full bath. Bedrooms two and three share a Jack and Jill bathroom and both have their own walk-in closet.

Also located upstairs is a loft area open to the back staircase. This is the perfect area for studying, homework or working from home.

The lower level is nicely appointed with hardwood floors, archway entries and decorative columns. Basement rooms include a rec room and den that are perfect for a pool table and TV viewing as well as a full bathroom. There’s a wet-bar with granite countertops, copper sink, stainless steel ice machine, dishwasher drawer, and an under-counter Marvel refrigerator and Marvel wine refrigerator. Built in display cases and a wine rack make this area the ideal space to host a party.

Outside, off of the main floor, you can enjoy a deck large enough for an outdoor table and additional seating areas. The lower lever has an outdoor covered porch with ceiling fans that overlooks a private backyard.

Special features of this home include:

3 car garage with extra tall garage door for SUV/boat parking

Total privacy in back and side yards during spring and summer

Central vacuum

Tankless hot water heater

Irrigation in front and back

Two HVAC units

Zoned for Kenrose Elementary School, Woodland Middle School, and Ravenwood High School

The Raintree Forest neighborhood also offers several amenities to its residents. They include:

Adult and children’s swimming pools

Clubhouse

Tennis courts

Playground

Walking trails and bike path

For more information on the house or to schedule a visit, contact Nancy Warren of Zeitlin and Co., Realtors at (615)-794-0833.