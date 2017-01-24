Sierra Nevada Brewing Co issues recall due to packaging flaw

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has issued a voluntary recall of select 12-ounce bottles that may contain a glass packaging flaw.

This recall comes after inspections at the company’s Mills River, North Carolina brewery detected that small number of bottles had a flaw that may cause a piece of glass to break off and possibly break off and fall into the bottle.

“While we believe this concern impacts roughly 1 in every 10,000 of our bottles packaged during this time, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for quality in the craft brewing industry since 1980 and we have decided to take this precaution to ensure the safety of our consumers. To date, we have not received any consumer reports of injuries resulting from the potentially affected bottles and we are working with our supplier to determine the root cause of the issue,” said Mike Bennett, Chief Supply Chain Officer, in a statement.

The beer affected by this recall includes those brands listed below with a packaging date that falls within the range with a code of “M” (Mills River) and not “C” (Chico), which is all information that can be found printed on the packaging or shoulder of the bottle:

• Pale Ale 12-ounce bottles in 6, 12 and 24-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/8/17

• Beer Camp Golden IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6 and 12-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

• Sidecar Orange Pale Ale 12-ounce bottles in 6 and 12-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

• Torpedo Extra IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6 and 12-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

• Tropical Torpedo 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

• Nooner 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

• Hop Hunter 12-ounce bottles in 6 and 12-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

• Otra Vez 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

The recall applies to product purchased in the Midwest, Southern and East Coast states, including Tennessee.

Sierra Nevada has stopped distributing all affected beer and is actively working with distributor and retail partners to remove this beer from retail shelves and hold any further shipments. Consumers who have purchased beer within the scope of this recall will be eligible for full compensation of the purchase price and are advised not to drink it and to dispose of the beer. No other Sierra Nevada products are affected by this recall.