Six Ravenwood student-athletes make college commitments official

Six Ravenwood student-athletes signed national letters of intent to compete in college Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Pat Leitten inked with Duke.

“When you think of education and a special place, and that’s why it separated itself from other schools for me,” Leitten said. “The education, the coaches and how much they care for their athletes and how much they care for the school; there’s just a bigger picture there and I felt like it was the right place for me.”

Girls soccer player Blare Gerido signed with University of Tennessee at Martin.

“I’ve been waiting so long to do this,” Gerido said about the signing day ceremony. “It was fantastic to have everyone come out and support me, as they have throughout my entire journey.”

Gerido’s teammate, Grace Parsons, signed with Belmont.

“It means everything to me to have people come out and watch me sign,” Parsons said. “Ravenwood is like a big family. Everyone always comes out and supports everything.”

Baker Lockhart committed to play soccer for Belmont. His teammate, Blake Sams, signed to play at University of North Florida.

Evan Bentley signed to play lacrosse at Birmingham-Southern College.