Sluggish start doesn’t hinder Brentwood in region quarterfinals

By SAM McGAW

Brentwood overcame a slow start Saturday to punch its ticket to the Region 6-AAA semifinals.

Spearheaded by Christian LaBreche’s 17 points, the Bruins (24-7) took down Hillsboro 47-40 in a quarterfinal bout at Centennial.

“We’ve been through a lot of battles and a lot of situations,” Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley said. “I’m just proud of our guys for keeping their composure and finding a way to win.”

Hillsboro held a 20-14 lead at halftime after slowing the pace to a crawl in the first half.

“I didn’t see that coming or expect that to happen with the tremendous athletes and shooters that they have,” Shirley said about the tempo. “We made some adjustments at halftime and applied more pressure to the ball. We went a long stretch where we didn’t allow them to get a good shot.”

The Bruins opened the third quarter with an 11-3 run. Reed Smith capped the surge with an and-one layup to take a 25-23 lead with 40 seconds left in the frame.

“Coach (Shirley) just told us to keep working hard,” LaBreche said. “Our shots just weren’t falling in the first half. We knew we had to come back to it and just keep shooting.”

Jack Thurman added 10 points and Kellen King had eight for Brentwood.

Kobe Reeves led Hillsboro with 14 points, while Ty Goodner had 12.

Brentwood will take on Cane Ridge in a region semifinal matchup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Centennial.

“I feel like we have a great opportunity every game if we do what we do,” Shirley stated. “I expect to be playing Thursday [in the finals].”

Brentwood went 9-for-11 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. All 15 of Hillsboro’s points in the final frame came on 3-point shots.

The Bruins have won six of their last seven games.

“We’re definitely feeling ourselves right now,” LaBreche said. “We’re ready for the next one.”