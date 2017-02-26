Scouts plant trees to help student become Eagle Scout

Altogether, around 50 Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and their parents gathered Sunday afternoon at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park to take part in a tree-planting service project.

This project was created to help Raphael Fortuna, a Franklin High School sophomore, achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. The project coincided with the Tennessee Environmental Council’s 100K Tree Day, which the organization described as “the largest community-tree-planting event in Tennessee’s history.” On Saturday, he planted trees at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, and on Sunday he turned his attention to Smith Park.

Fortuna explained to his volunteers that they would be planting redbuds because those specific trees did not get too tall. City and park representatives told him that Smith Park was in need of shorter, understory trees.

“When you plant, space them out a little bit, not too close,” Fortuna said. After a hole had been dug, it was important to leave a little mound of dirt, like a cone, in the bottom of the hole to spread the roots out on. And, also important, there was a right way and a wrong way to fill the hole back in. “Don’t make a volcano [of dirt] around it,” he said. “That’s bad.” It was best to smooth out the dirt around the little trunk, “flat like a doughnut.”

Second-grader Maxwell Thompson was there with his dad, Buck, to help out. He’s been Scouting for about one-and-a-half years and has enjoyed the experience so far.

“I love it,” he said. “The first meeting we had we shot off bottle rockets.”

Maxwell doesn’t have much tree-planting experience, but he said he spent the previous day assisting his dad with some ditch-digging. He figured that was probably good preparation.

He knows tree-planting is important because trees play an important role in the environment. “I think we’re doing it to help oxygen kill off the bad fumes in the air.”

The redbuds that were passed out to volunteers looked less like trees than big twigs with dirt-covered roots. As Fortuna explained, however, they grow fast—that’s one of their advantages for this type of project.

“Shovel it in and then step on it buddy,” Thomas Cabell told his son, Gabe, as he tried to break through the rocky ground beside a trail at Smith Park to get his first tiny tree planted. Like Maxwell, Gabe did not have a lot of tree-planting experience, but he was pleased with how the process was going.

Like many of the Cub Scouts there, Gabe was digging both in order to help Raphael with his project and in pursuit of his World Conservation Award badge. After some more struggle with some rough terrain, and the unearthing of a couple of really big beetles, he got his first tree planted.

“We’re right across from the marker, Gabe, so we can come back in a year and see how it’s doing,” Thomas said, pointing to a sign a few yards in front of them.

Two other volunteers, Rachel Miller and her son, Jack, soon trudged uphill to the trail from the spot where they planted their trees.

“What was your favorite part, that worm?” Rachel asked her son, Jack, about their planting experience.

“We found nine rocks,” Jack said.

Both Jack’s father and grandfather were Eagle Scouts, and Jack says that he plans to follow their example when the time comes.

With trees planted and families returning to the trail, Fortuna’s Eagle Scout project began to come to a close.

Cub Scout Jibran Khan felt good about the work he had accomplished. Not only was the digging easier than he expected, but he had done something for the environment that he could carry with him until he becomes an Eagle Scout himself.

“It’s very important,” he said. “It helps us breathe.”

For his part, Fortuna considered the day a big success, too.

“I think everything went well,” he said. “We had a great turnout. We weren’t expecting this many. Everyone was able to plant and everyone had a great time.”