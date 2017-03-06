Smith’s career night lifts Brentwood basketball to state

By CHIP CIRILLO

CLARKSVILLE – Vince Carter calls it pivot school.

Every day at practice, the Brentwood assistant coach works with the front-line players on pivot moves.

Reed Smith has been paying close attention, and it really showed when he used his post moves to shine with a career-high 27 points in the Bruins’ 55-47 Class AAA sectional win at Northeast on Monday night.

That sends the Bruins (26-8) to their first state tournament since 2015 when they finished runner-up.

“I kind of tested the waters early and saw that my moves were working – the moves I work on with Coach Carter every day,” Smith said. “The pivot school is rigorous; it’s a challenge every day. He always talks about as soon as you catch it, make your decision quick, especially when you have smaller guys on you. You’ve got to pump fake and use all your pivots.”

In the aftermath of the big win, Brentwood coach Greg Shirley’s thoughts pivoted to his father, Gene, a teacher and a pastor who died five years ago.

“I used to call my dad after every game and he would know who we were playing next,” said Shirley, his voice cracking with emotion at times. “He would love to get this phone call.”

Brentwood fell behind by 11 points before closing the third quarter with a 10-0 run that narrowed the deficit to one in front of a capacity crowd.

Smith, a 6-foot-4 forward who has committed with Chapman (Calif.), hit two foul shots to give the Bruins a 44-43 lead with 5:10 left.

Brentwood never trailed again.

“I would love to see somebody with better footwork than Reed Smith on the block,” Shirley said. “I don’t think you’ve seen pivots that have as strong a post moves as we do. I’m going to give Vince Carter credit.”

Christian LaBreche, a 6-6 forward, added 12 points for the Bruins, who outscored the Eagles 18-4 at the foul line on the road.

Brentwood made 10 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter.

“I feel like we just started playing defense like we should,” LaBreche said. “In the first half we weren’t really boxing out, but we started boxing out and just locked them up.”

The Bruins denied Northeast (24-10) its first state tournament appearance since 2010 when the Eagles advanced to the semifinals for the second straight year.

Northeast controlled the game for the first two and a half quarters before its offense went ice cold.

“That’s kind of how we’ve been all year,” Northeast coach John Stigall said. “We can go on stretches where we score a whole bunch, but we can also go on those stretches where we get real cold. And that was one of those cold snaps that came at a really, really bad time.”

Resean Taylor, whose last-second dunk beat Mt. Juliet in the Region 5-AAA final, led the Eagles with 12 points and sophomore Alec Kegler added 10.

“It was very tough (trying to contain Smith), especially coming from a team like us,” Northeast guard Jontae Brown said. “We don’t have much size in the post so we usually rely on guard-perimeter defense. I feel like it was my fault because we let the ball get in the post and we didn’t put enough pressure on them.”

Brentwood suffered disappointing runner-up finishes in the District 11-AAA and Region 6-AAA tournaments, but when the Bruins had to win to get to the state tournament in Murfreesboro, they did just that.

“You know what we’ve been through in Williamson County,” Shirley said. “You know the battles that we’ve faced. Playing in a Ravenwood-type crowd prepares us for this type of situation. I knew we could score, we just had to get stops.”

Northeast’s athleticism hampered Brentwood guard Kellen King, who was held to five points – all in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles had no answer for Smith.

“He’s just so physical and he can score,” Stigall said. “We thought he might have some trouble scoring over our athleticism and length, but he did not. They’re real creative with how they get him the ball.”

Stigall also lost to Brentwood in a 2015 sectional when he coached at Kenwood.