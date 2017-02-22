Sneed Manor development highlights ties to Revolutionary War-era past

Brentwood and the surrounding area are rife with monuments to the region’s Civil War history, whether they be battlefields or regal antebellum homes and Sneed Manor dates back even further in time.

The Sneed Manor development has its roots in an early epoch of American history: the Revolutionary Era. As the completion of the development looms, the focus on the revolutionary history of this land is sharpening.

Bill Owen, is a descendant of the original Sneed family who settled the site and is leading the development effort. He said that Sneed Manor’s roads and sewer system should be finished by late April or early May. The eight-home development still has a handful of lots for sale at this time. All lots are three acres each.

“This is property that’s been in our family since 1798,” Owen said. “We are the first family in Brentwood.”

He said that the land which comprises Sneed Manor was deeded to his forbears as a Revolutionary War land grant. A log cabin was built on the site in 1798 by Owen’s great-great-great grandparents, James and Bethenia Sneed. That cabin was later incorporated into the home that several members of the Owen family still live in on 40 acres adjacent to the new development.

The Sneeds had several brushes with prominent events in American history. Owen, a history buff, described, for instance, how Bethenia’s close friend and first cousin, Nicholas Perkins, had a hand in arresting Aaron Burr in the early 1800s and delivering him to Washington. Another relative, Constantine Perkins Sneed, fought with Andrew Jackson at the Battle of New Orleans.

Over 100 of Owen’s ancestors are buried in the old Sneed family cemetery which rests on the 31 acres that make up Sneed Manor. Owen said he and his family were taking great care to make sure that this legacy is properly preserved.

“We will be re-fencing the cemetery with high-quality fencing and landscaping, and it will be a very nice and attractive historical site,” Owen said.

Although Owen did not personally grow up on the Sneed Manor land—his parents and grandparents were born there, but moved away during the Great Depression and leased the property intermittently to farmers—he knows it well.

“We didn’t actually live on the property when I was growing up but we were on the property every week. We were there doing something every weekend,” he said. Sometimes he would cut thorn bushes on the property. Other times he’d help keep up the family cemetery.

The Owenses did move back into the property in the mid-1970s—building a home around the original 1798 cabin—and they’ve been there ever since, with no plans to leave.

“We are retaining the family home,” he said. “Our family will hopefully be living in that home for the next 200 years.”

Owen said the decision to develop the land that had been passed down from generation to generation through thick and through thin, was not an easy one.

“It was an incredibly hard decision,” he said, but one that the family thought economically necessary.

Owen admitted that he himself was an especially hard sell on the deal. He relented, though, and has shepherded the project over the past several years, as it has gone from a proposed 22-lot to its current 8-lot design.

The fact that Owen really believes in the development—that his vision for Sneed Manor is for it to be a special place both to his family and to future homeowners—has softened the loss of the family land somewhat.

“We wanted this to be the premiere gated community in Brentwood,” he said.

At the same time, he does not want Sneed Manor to lose the sense of history that has carried it through the centuries. Rather, he hopes new residents can claim a part of the areas past for themselves. Hence the message that greets visitors to the development’s website: “Build your place in history.”

Sneed Manor is located on Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood, just north of the Brentmeade subdivision. People interested in finding more out about the lots currently available there can get more information on Sneed Manor’s website or by calling 615-405-5819.