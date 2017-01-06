Williamson County snow day closings and delays Jan 6

Snow has caused some area schools to close or open late today. We will continue to update this list as we get more information:

Schools

Battle Ground Academy – opening 2 hours late

Brentwood Academy – closed

Columbia State campuses, including the Williamson and Columbia locations

Christ Presbyterian Academy – closed

Columbia Academy – closed

Curry Ingram Academy – opening 2 hours late

Father Ryan – closed

Franklin Christian Academy – closed

Franklin Classical School – closed

Franklin Road Academy – opening 2 hours late

Grace Christian Academy – closed

St Matthew – closed

The Classical Academy – closed

Some Williamson County Schools employees are not reporting for work and Franklin Special School District staff are not reporting to schools for today’s Administrative Day.

Daycares

Academy of Cool Springs – closing at 2p

Academy of Heritage Commons – closing at 2p

Academy of Maryland Farms – closing at 2p

Academy of McKay’s Mill – closing at 2p

Businesses



Old School Cafe, Spring Hill – closed