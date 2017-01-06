Williamson County snow day closings and delays Jan 6

Snow has caused some area schools to close or open late today. We will continue to update this list as we get more information:
Schools
Battle Ground Academy – opening 2 hours late
Brentwood Academy – closed
Columbia State campuses, including the Williamson and Columbia locations
Christ Presbyterian Academy – closed
Columbia Academy – closed
Curry Ingram Academy – opening 2 hours late
Father Ryan – closed
Franklin Christian Academy – closed
Franklin Classical School – closed
Franklin Road Academy – opening 2 hours late
Grace Christian Academy – closed
St Matthew – closed
The Classical Academy – closed
Some Williamson County Schools employees are not reporting for work and Franklin Special School District staff are not reporting to schools for today’s Administrative Day.
Daycares
Academy of Cool Springs – closing at 2p
Academy of Heritage Commons – closing at 2p
Academy of Maryland Farms – closing at 2p
Academy of McKay’s Mill – closing at 2p
Businesses
Old School Cafe, Spring Hill – closed