According to National Weather Service (NWS) reports, we may see some snow on Sunday.

Snow may begin as early as midnight Saturday night. NWS predicts a 20% chance of snow in the early morning hours Sunday

On Sunday, we may see a mixture of rain and snow before noon and then rain Sunday afternoon. After temperatures drop again Sunday evening, more snow is possible.

Sunday will be cloudy, with a high near 40 with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.