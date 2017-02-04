Songwriter’s event for High Hopes comes to Green’s Grocery Feb. 25

Above from left are Richard Herrington, Franklin Synergy Bank president, Deb Enright, Ed.D., High Hopes Development Center director of Development, Gail Powell, High Hopes Development Center executive director, Travis Dumke, Franklin Synergy Bank commercial banker, and Meagan Pratt, Franklin Synergy Bank Public Relations Office.

Green’s Grocery in Leipers Fork will hold the 7th Annual Strings & Stories: An Intimate Night of Songwriters’ Tales on Saturday, Feb. 25, with acclaimed songwriter and Nashvillian Barry Dean as the host and headliner.

Singer-songwriters belong on the stage sharing their craft, and that is exactly where you will find Dean and Friends as they share the stories behind some of country music’s favorite songs in the intimate Green’s Grocery setting at 4345 Old Hillsboro Road in Leipers Fork. The fundraiser event, benefiting High Hopes Development Center, which provides education and therapy to children with special needs, will begin at 6 p.m. and include dinner by Red Pony, wine by Del Rio Wine & Spirits, beer by Czann’s Brewery, and dessert and coffee by Frothy Monkey.

Barry Dean, who has a personal connection to High Hopes, has written No. 1 Country Music hits “Pontoon” and “Day Drinking”, both recorded by Little Big Town, as well as songs for many other top country artists including Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Hunter Hayes, Tim McGraw, and Brett Eldredge, to name a few. Dean has also had songwriting success beyond the realm of country music for artists including Ingrid Michaelson and Brandon Heath. The evening will feature “God’s Will,” written by Dean and recorded by Martina McBride, with signed lyrics up for auction.

This charity event is made possible by proud Encore Sponsors Franklin Synergy Bank and Winnie Macfarlan, Aria Sponsors Alison Pagliara and Paul & Brandy Varney, and Interlude Sponsor Tennessee Equine Hospital. Tickets are $150 per person and are available at www.HighHopesForKids.org or by calling 615.550.1451.

High Hopes Development Center is a 32-year non-profit organization that loves, nurtures, and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to Pre-K, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. High Hopes is truly unique in the way that children with and without special needs such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and various developmental delays play, learn, and grow together every day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.

For more information, visit www.HighHopesForKids.org.