SPORTS YEAR IN REVIEW: Brentwood a hotbed for repeats in 2016

Brentwood proved to be a hotbed for athletic success in 2016.

Brentwood Academy and Brentwood High had teams repeat as state champions, while Ravenwood, Christ Presbyterian Academy and Franklin Road Academy made a handful of state tournament appearances.

Here are the top sports stories of 2016 for Brentwood Home Page:

Brentwood Academy continues dominance

Brentwood Academy captured six state titles in 2016.

A late touchdown gave BA’s football team its second straight state championship, while the boys basketball team repeated and the girls squad completed a three-peat.

The school’s cross country teams also repeated as state champions, while the boys track team earned its second straight title.

Brentwood volleyball four-peats

Brentwood’s volleyball team earned its fourth straight state title with a sweep of Farragut.

Day field goal sends Brentwood to semifinals

Kicker Tucker Day’s 35-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Brentwood Bruins to a 24-21 win over Centennial in the Class 5A quarterfinals. The victory set the Bruins up with a semifinal showdown against defending state champion Independence.

BA Hail Mary lands as top play on SportsCenter

A Hail Mary from BA quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall to receiver Lawrence Segree landed the Eagles with the No. 1 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10.

FRA’s baseball team honored its late coach with a state title

Brentwood, Ravenwood capture cross country titles

Brentwood’s boys cross country team and Ravenwood’s girls squad won Class AAA titles this past fall.

Brentwood shines in tennis and golf

Brentwood’s girls tennis team captured the Class AAA state title and a doubles championship, while Sam Fischer won the AAA boys singles title.

Brentwood golfer Trenton Johnson won the Class AAA state championship.

Ravenwood’s boys soccer team makes first state finals appearance

Ravenwood’s soccer team topped cross-state rival Houston to earn its first trip to the Class AAA state title game this past spring.

CPA boys and girls soccer teams return to state finals

CPA’s boys soccer team fell short of landing a three-peat, while its girls squad nearly captured its first title since 2011.