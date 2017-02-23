Spring Break excursion for kids features climbing, Escape Games

On Tuesday March 21, Williamson County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Spring Break JEAPS (Junior Excursion Adventure Programs) for kids ages 11 to 15.

The excursion will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd. The group will begin with challenging their indoor climbing skills at The Crag in Cool Springs. After climbing, the explorers will head over to Extreme Escape Games of Franklin. Here, their logic and problem solving skills will be tested as they try to escape in under an hour. Once the excursion comes to a close, the group will return to the Franklin Recreation Complex at 5:30 p.m.

The Spring Break JEAPS trip is $45 per person. Anyone is welcome to sign up. Be sure to register as soon as possible as space is limited. Go to www.wcparksandrec.com (#9233) to register. Bring along a sack lunch, snacks and a drink. For more information, contact ChaseC@williamson-tn.org.

