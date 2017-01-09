Spring Hill defers vote on 775-acre mixed-use project along I-65

By ZACH HARMUTH

Spring Hill planners on Monday deferred a request to rezone to mixed-use the large Alexander property fronting I-65 in north Spring Hill.

As envisioned by real estate developer Southeast Venture, the 775.5 acre property at 2660 Buckner Lane will create 3.9 million square feet of office space, 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space, 400 hotel rooms and 2,926 housing units over 20 years.

“We deferred to give city staff the time that is needed to review everything,” Jonathan Duda, planning commissioner and Spring Hill alderman, said. Planners got their first in-depth look at the sketch plan two weeks ago during their work session. The vote is deferred to next month.

The land, bound by Buckner Lane on the west, Thompson’s Station Road on the north, Summit High School to the south and I-65 to the east, if rezoned would transition from a mix of agricultural and R-2 Medium Density Residential to a Planned Zoning District.

The city last year designated the area as a “Gateway District.” It is now zoned to “allow for the redevelopment of the property as a mixed-use district that incorporates residential, commercial, office, institutional and recreational uses in a pedestrian friendly environment,” according to Jon Baughman, associate planner for Spring Hill.

The sketch plan submitted by Southeast Venture proposes five phases of development ending in 2037, with retail and residential areas building out first, followed by office space. As Mayor Rick Graham has said, this would essentially create a southern extension of Williamson County’s commercial hub of Cool Springs.

Southeast Venture presented plans that show phase one building out 159 single-family homes and 280,962 square feet of retail and restaurant space by 2021.

Phase two plans for an additional 342 single-family homes, as well as 1,238 cottage, townhouse, multi-family homes. It would also contain another 751,410 square feet of retail and restaurant space by 2026.

Phases three through five would add 273 single-family homes; 914 multi-family homes; 530,452 square feet of retail and restaurant space; and 3,902,250 square feet of Class A office space and 400 hotel rooms by 2037.

The “vision” of the project, according to its request proposal, includes statements that the project will “be an inviting front door for Spring Hill from the Interstate; become a Class A employment center for Spring Hill; and be a part of the regional traffic solution.”

Plans include a number of short, mid- and long-term road work needs, such as re-directing Buckner Lane, work on Thompson’s Station Road and an I-65 Buckner Road interchange. The level of funding the developer will provide will be worked out in the planning process, according to Duda.

How the site will build out is not specifically designed yet, but the project will follow principles and guidelines set out by the city’s Spring Hill Rising 2040 Plan.

The overlay includes allowances for up to 10-story buildings, and focuses on internally connected streets and higher density.

The project is one of the most ambitious mixed-use developments in the history of the county. It would outsize the near-billion dollar Ovation project in Cool Springs, which will have 950 residential units; 480,000 square feet of retail space; 1.4 million square feet of Class A office space; and two hotels with a combined 450 rooms.

Cost for the project remains unknown.

Zach Harmuth reports on Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station for the Spring Hill Home Page.