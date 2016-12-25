Spring Hill in Maury County growth catching up to Williamson side

Spring Hill is a split city in many ways, because it spans two rather different counties.

Williamson County, one of the richest and fastest-growing counties in the country is the north part of Spring Hill. Maury County, to the south, is also growing but considerably less affluent than Williamson. Much of Spring Hill’s growth boom in the past 25 years has been on the Williamson side.

Yet the development gap between Maury County Spring Hill and Williamson County Spring Hill appears to be shrinking, in at least one aspect: building permits issued, according to city of Spring Hill data.

In fact, in terms of permits issued, Maury catching up with Williamson.

So far, through 11 months of 2016, 659 building permits have been issued by the city of Spring Hill. Nearly half, for the highest percentage in five years, are for projects in Maury County: 315.

After four straight years in which Williamson Spring Hill had at least a hundred more building permits issued than Maury Spring Hill, in the first 11 months of 2016, Maury county is fairly even with Williamson, at 315 to 344.

Last year, Williamson had 338 permits issued, and 238 were issued for Maury County.

In 2014, Williamson had 337 permits, and Maury had 250. 2013 was 340 Williamson, 158 Maury, 2012 was 286 to 119.

The trend over the past five years clearly shows Williamson County development staying steady, as Maury catches up. Its 2016 number will almost certainly more than double its 2012 number, while the number of permits on the Williamson side will grow by 30 to 40 percent.