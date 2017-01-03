Spring Hill leaders consider Civil War mansion donation

The Board of Mayor and Alderman will decide in two weeks at its January voting meeting whether or not to take over ownership of the historic Rippavilla plantation, after a due diligence report is presented Tuesday night.

By the proposal, the historic Rippavilla Plantation would be donated to the City of Spring Hill. The resolution on deck is a intent to accept the donation.

In June, the Rippavilla Board of Directors expressed a desire to donate the plantation property to the city with the intention of it being maintained as a historic site and park atmosphere rather than being developed, according to City Administrator Victor Lay.

Mayor Rick Graham then established a committee to work through any and all issues so that a formal proposal could be made to the board on acceptable conditions of the donations.

That due diligence report and the committees recommendation will be given to the board on Monday night.

Rippavilla Plantation was built by Nathaniel Cheairs in the mid-1800s and is located off of U.S. Highway 31 at the southern end of Spring Hill.

Rippavilla is also a famous Civil War site, having served as headquarters for both Union and Confederate generals during the war.

The historic plantation is now the site of various events and functions, including Civil War reenactments and festivals.