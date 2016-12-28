Spring Hill planners to vote zoning for 775-acre project along I-65

After months of talks, Southeast Venture has begun the process of asking for approvals for a huge mixed-use project in Spring Hill off Buckner Road.

The planning commission in two weeks will vote on a request for a rezoning of the 775.48-acre property known as the Alexander Property, east of Buckner Road, west of I-65 and south of Thompson’s Station Road.

It is currently zoned a mix of AG, agricultural, and R-2 Medium Density Residential. For the project Southeast Venture imagines, it needs to be rezoned as a Planned Zoning District.

That would “allow for the redevelopment of the property as a mixed-use district that incorporates residential, commercial, office, institutional and recreational uses in a pedestrian friendly environment,” according to Jon Baughman, associate planner for Spring Hill.

The request comes after months of work with the city and several public meetings since news of the potential project became public in August.

In accordance with the City of Spring Hill’s new long-range planning document, “Spring Hill Rising: 2040,” the re-zoning is in line with the city’s plans for the property.

It carries the land use designation of “Gateway District” in the city’s comprehensive plan which calls for a mixture of employment, retail, housing and entertainment choices.

“With the growth in the area, owners of the property believe that now is the time to put the land to its highest and best use,” said Southeast Venture Principal Randy Parham. “This rezoning fits perfectly with the mixed use vision for the property created by the residents of Spring Hill in their new long-range plan.”

The project, which is like several ongoing in Cool Springs currently such as Ovation, could bring hundreds of office jobs to Spring Hill.

Mayor Rick Graham said that the project could be seen as an extension of Cool Springs south, and a huge boon to the local economy.

Also, it could help traffic.

“We do great with blue-collar jobs here but this project could bring a lot of office space and white-collar jobs, which could mean that many people are not commuting north to work,” he said.

The mayor also said that any final version of the project, which is still “a few months” away from asking for sketch plan approval– a detailed breakdown of the use of square footage– will help pay for a new interchange off I-65 at Buckner Road, which is expected to alleviate U.S. 31 traffic in Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station.