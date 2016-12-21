Spring Hill, Sheriff’s officers to graduate from Academy

More than 90 newly certified law enforcement officers, including students from the Spring Hill Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, will graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, during a ceremony to be held at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church (3475 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, Tenn.).

“The choice to pursue a career in law enforcement means dedication and a willingness to serve others,” said Academy Director Brian Grisham, in an official announcement. “I congratulate the students of Basic Police School Class 1813 for choosing to pursue a rewarding career that enables them to serve and protect Tennessee communities.”

The Academy’s 12-week Basic Police School course provides technical and tactical expertise in addition to the ethical and professional standards of law enforcement necessary for success. The newly certified officers will join the ranks of thousands of law enforcement officers who have studied at TLETA during its 50 years. As Tennessee’s premier law enforcement training facility, TLETA has trained over 19,000 cadets during Basic Police School classes and over 53,000 students during its more than 1,700 specialized schools.

Graduates of Basic Police School Class 1813 will serve the following police departments (PD), sheriffs’ offices (SO), and state agencies:

Algood (PD), Austin Peay State University (PD), Bartlett (PD), Carter County (SO), Cheatham County (SO), Clarksville (PD), Clay County (SO), Clifton (PD), Coffee County (SO), Collierville (PD), Columbia (PD), Cookeville (PD), Covington (PD), Decatur County (SO), Dickson County (SO), Fayette County (SO), Gallatin (PD), Germanton (PD), Hamilton County (SO), Hardeman County (SO), Henderson County (SO), Hendersonville (PD), Humboldt (PD), Lawrence County (SO), Lenoir City (PD), Lewisburg (PD), Loudon County (SO), Mount Pleasant (PD), Savannah (PD), Smyrna (PD), Somerville (PD), Spring Hill (PD), Springfield (PD), Stewart County (SO), Sumner County (SO), Tennessee State University (PD), Tipton County (SO), Tiptonville (PD), Tennessee State Parks, Trenton (PD), Tullahoma (PD), Van Buren County (SO), Wayne County (SO), Williamson County (SO), and Wilson County (SO).

Hendersonville Police Chief Mickey Miller will be the graduation speaker.

Guests should use the parking lot located on Juarez Drive directly across from Hermitage Hills Baptist Church. (This is the only lot to be used for the graduation.) Entrance to the church is directly across the street. Please enter through the church’s main entrance.

The next Basic Police School class begins Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.