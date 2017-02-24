Brentwood’s state legislators speak out on Airbnb bills

At last week’s Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 13, commissioners passed a resolution condemning statewide legislation that would take away a local government’s rights to ban short term rentals within their borders.

During the discussion preceding the passage of that resolution, citizens and commissioners alike spoke out strongly against the idea of short term rentals like Airbnb having free rein in Brentwood, and encouraged concerned residents to get in touch with their state legislators to voice their disapproval.

Airbnb is a popular online platform allowing property owners to list short term rentals and allowing both owners and renters to rate each other. Concerns have been raised in several Nashville neighborhoods about renter behavior in some instances.

At one point, Mayor Regina Smithson read from a letter that a Brentwood resident Stephen Lambert had sent her, and which she said had also been sent to State Sen. Jack Johnson, State Rep. Charles Sargent and State Rep. Glen Casada.

The letter’s content was typical of the opinions expressed at the meeting: “I moved to Brentwood to enjoy a quiet, stable neighborhood where I can know my neighbors, and we can trust and support each other … People who will buy homes and turn them into Airbnb locations are not interested in Brentwood’s quality of life.”

As previously reported by the Brentwood Home Page, City Manager Kirk Bednar said he had been in touch with all of Brentwood’s state legislators and was encouraged by the feedback he got from them.

“We’ve been in contact with all of them, [and] we believe they understand our issues and are supportive of those,” he said.

The Brentwood Home Page reached out to those legislators to hear from them firsthand what they think of the proposed short-term rental bills.

Sen. Jack Johnson said he has “grave concerns about removing the ability of local governments to control their own land use and zoning.” He also said he was sympathetic to the concerns of Brentwood residents who spoke out against the legislation at the commission meeting and acknowledged that he had received emails and phone calls from citizens upset about the legislation.

Johnson added that should the bills advance, he would be involved with both of them on the committee level, since he is the chairman of the Commerce Committee and sits on the State and Local Government Committee.

Rep. Charles Sargent was explicit in his opposition to the legislation.

“I’m for local control,” he said. “It should be up to locals how they want to handle that. I don’t think we need a statewide law on that.”

He said that different municipalities should be free to decide their local zoning laws as they see fit.

“Every community is going to be a little different,” he said. “That’s why we have city zoning and planning and county zoning and planning. I think we all know what’s best for our cities and our own counties.”

Rep. Glen Casada, the Tennessee House majority leader, said that although he had not read the specific legislation, he was opposed to anything that would take away local governments’ authority to regulate planning and zoning within their municipalities.

“Planning and zoning is the primary function of local government,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons we have local government.”

He said he thought local government should have “total discretion” in planning and zoning for Airbnbs.

The majority leader said he has been getting feedback from local residents — almost exclusively from Brentwood — on the bills.

“The City of Brentwood residents have been almost universally against taking away the rights of the city to regulate and zone and manage Airbnbs,” he said.

Despite the furor in Brentwood over the legislation, it does not seem that its consideration is imminent before the state legislature. Casada said the sponsors of the two short-term rental bills have not yet scheduled hearings for them before committees in the House.