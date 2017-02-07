State Parks Valentine’s dinner, lodging specials start this weekend

Valentine’s meal specials will be available at these state park restaurants during select times in February:
- Cumberland Mountain State Park: Gorgeous views, delicious food and that special someone will make Valentine’s dinner at Homestead Harvest Restaurant one you will always cherish. (931) 484-7186
- David Crockett State Park: Make plans to dine at Crockett’s Mill for Valentine’s evening. A popular Lawrence County gathering place, Crockett’s Mill Restaurant overlooks scenic Lindsey Lake. (931) 762-9541
- Fall Creek Falls State Park: Enjoy a romantic, four-course dinner for two at Gaul’s Gallery Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls. No reservation is required. (423) 881-5241
- Montgomery Bell State Park: Make plans to dine and stay at Montgomery Bell on Feb. 14. Those who cannot stay the night can still make reservations for a romantic, candle-lit, four-course dinner on Valentine’s evening. (615) 797-3101
- Natchez Trace State Park: Romance is in the air at Natchez Trace. Treat your sweetheart to a special dinner or overnight stay on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Unable to join us on Tuesday, February 14? Make plans to come out on Saturday, Feb. 11, for an early Valentine’s Getaway Package. (731) 968-8176
- Paris Landing State Park: Visit the weekend before Valentine’s Day, Feb. 10-11, for a special vacation package. Can’t make it that weekend? Paris Landing is offering Sweetheart Packages all throughout the month of February. (731) 642-4311
- Pickwick Landing State Park: Join Pickwick Landing for Valentine’s evening dinner or take advantage of a Lovebird Package throughout the month of February. (731) 689-3135
Several Tennessee State Parks are also offering lodging discounts and Valentine’s-themed activities this month. For information, including dates and menus, visit http://tnstateparks.com/blog/valentines-specials-2017.
Tennessee State Parks celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2017, with events and added visitor offerings throughout the year. Visit http://tnstateparks.com/ for more information.