State praises county after “clean audit” of finances

Williamson County took in more revenue in Fiscal Year 2016 compared to 2015, spent less and decreased longterm debt, according to the results of an audit by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.

According to an audit report from Comptroller Justin P. Wilson, Williamson is one of eight counties in the state with a clean audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016. This means the county’s audit report was completed without any findings.

“This result is particularly impressive because of the size and complexity of the county’s financial operations,” the comptroller’s office said in announcing the results.

“A clean audit report is a strong indicator of good government,” Wilson said in a press release. “Williamson County can now claim to have one of the strongest county governments in Tennessee. I’d like to congratulate county leaders and employees for this accomplishment.”

Williamson County joins Blount County, Tipton County, Warren County, Overton County, Lawrence County, Bedford County and Unicoi County in receiving a clean audit report for fiscal year 2016. The Comptroller will continue to release fiscal year 2016 audits through March of 2017.

According to the report, Williamson’s debt decreased $4,895,000 from Fiscal Year 2015 through 2016, for a current total of $517,540,000.

Capital projects for the Williamson County schools made up 77 percent of the debt, the report said.

The county’s revenues were 39 percent from property taxes, 37 percent charges for services, and the rest from other taxes, grants and contributions such as wheel taxes, business taxes and adequate facilities taxes ranging from 1 percent to 4 percent.

Few counties can claim to have an audit report without a finding indicating weaknesses or deficiencies in government operations.

Williamson County received six findings in fiscal year 2014, four in fiscal year 2015, and zero this year. All previous findings have been corrected.

View the full Williamson County Audit Report at http://www.comptroller.tn.gov/ la/