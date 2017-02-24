Space for new business in closed Kroger building

Although Stein Mart will be taking the place of the former Kroger this March, there is plenty of extra square footage waiting to be claimed.

The Brentwood Place lot is exactly 24,500 square feet, leaving plenty of room for another small business to open its doors to the Brentwood community. The vacant space is on the east side of the building, facing away from Franklin Road.

Kroger, which still leases its former location, is actively in search of a business to sublet that space.

Drew Chorney, a senior vice-president with the brokerage firm JLL, is leading the effort to find just the right tenant to sit beside the new Stein Mart. He said it was too early in the process to say definitively who would be moving in, but that 12-15 businesses had already expressed interest.

He cannot, however, divulge which businesses those are due to confidentiality agreements. The new tenant is unlikely to be a grocery store, since Kroger does not want to sublease to a competitor after just undergoing an expensive move down Franklin Road.

The main issue this new business will have when moving in is that the space is largely behind a brick wall. The entrance to the new Stein Mart overlaps with the entrance to the old Kroger. However, any business moving into the east part of the building would have to construct a new storefront. Chorney said that once a business has been chosen, they will work together to figure out the best solution to that challenge.

Overall, there are several qualities that Chorney is looking for to find the right fit for Brentwood Place.

“Our primary goal is to maintain the theme and integrity of the shopping center; we will be selective about the type of use, and its place in a first-class center, and in a first-class community such as Brentwood,” he said.

Brentwood Home Page will keep you updated on any further developments with this space.