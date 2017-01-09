Gun stolen from Cool Springs store found in Nashville traffic stop

A traffic stop in Antioch last week turned up a gun stolen months ago from a Brentwood store.

In October, brazen burglars smashed a stolen minivan into the front of Everything Weapons on Moores Lane and took off with a multitude of weapons. One gun was recovered by Brentwood police when they found the abandoned minivan shortly thereafter, according to Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh. No more weapons materialized until Friday.

On Friday, the Metro Nashville Police Department pulled over a car traveling on Bell Road because its high beams were on, according to an affidavit. According to the report, officers walked up to the car and smelled marijuana. The driver – Edward Bradley, 18 – admitted he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

When officers searched the car they found 15.9 grams of marijuana, seven Xanax bars and two guns: a Glock 19 and an S&W SD40. Police were able to trace the Glock 19 back to the Everything Weapons burglary.

Additionally, police found a scale with marijuana residue on it in the pocket of Lawrence Harris, 23, a passenger in the car. They also found $725 in small bills in Harris’s pockets, which were from drug sales, according to the affidavit.

The other passenger, JaMarquise Glenn, 18, told police that the car belonged to his girlfriend’s mother.

All three men face multiple charges, including two felonies: possession of a firearm with intent, a class D felony, and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent, a class E felony.

Harris faces an additional felony charge of possessing a handgun because he is a convicted felon.

Harris is currently in custody with a bond of $68,500 and Bradley is in custody with a bond of $38,500. Glenn is out on bond, a Metro police official said.

BPD’s Assistant Chief Walsh said the department was aware of the recovered gun and will be looking into whether any of the three men arrested Friday can be connected with the Everything Weapons burglary. He said no charges have yet been filed in connection with that burglary.

Landon Woodruff covers Brentwood for the Brentwood Home Page. Contact him at landon.woodruff@bigrmedia.com.